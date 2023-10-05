17-Year-Old Charged With Murdering Sister-In-Law And 2 Nephews

Seventeen-year-old Eric Sweeney is facing three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing his sister-in-law and her two young sons, authorities announced Wednesday.

Attorney General John M. Formella confirmed that Sweeney has been indicted and charged by a Merrimack County, New Hampshire, grand jury in connection with the deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons: four-year-old Benjamin and Mason, who was just 23 months old, Boston 25 News reported.

Officers discovered the three lifeless bodies in their home while responding to a 911 call on Aug. 3, 2022, per the outlet.

Authorities did not disclose his identity initially due to his age, Boston 25 News noted.

Now, the 17-year-old teenager is facing three counts of first-degree murder and an additional charge of falsifying physical evidence, according to the outlet. Prosecutors allege that “Sweeney, knowing that an investigation was about to be instituted, did alter, destroy, conceal, or remove a Taurus .40 caliber handgun, with the purpose of impairing its availability in said investigation.” (RELATED: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In Triple Homicide)

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killings, but previous reports from Boston 25 News noted that Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, contacted the police just 12 days before the murders to express concerns about his children’s safety. Sean reached out to law enforcement twice during that summer, addressing issues related to an individual either residing with the family or frequently visiting, per the outlet. While the identity of this person was redacted in police logs, the individual reportedly assured the police of changes in their behavior, according to Boston 25.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Sean wrote that his family “will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart I hope that goes for each and every other person who reads my ramblings.”

Eric remains in custody and will be arraigned at a later date.