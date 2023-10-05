Justin Thomas Blasts Golf Writer And Alleged Media Slimeball Alan Shipnuck, Claims Other PGA Players Are ‘Sick Of’ Him

Who knows if any of what’s coming out is true or not, but man, it’s entertaining as hell.

I’m, of course, referring to Alan Shipnuck’s new book “LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf” — about drama that has allegedly popped off in the PGA-LIV rivalry — and how it’s causing the entire world of golf to ish a brick and making some PGA players “sick.”

One of those players is superstar Justin Thomas, who responded to one excerpt from the book that puts a spotlight on an apparent anonymous former Ryder Cup teammate of Rory McIlroy‘s who is claimed to have said “f*ck Rory,” as well as hammered “Twitter and all the fanboys with their sh*tty podcasts” for depicting McIlroy as “some kind of hero who is saving golf.”

God, this is great. I’ve totally gotta get this book.

“I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does,” Thomas tweeted. “Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous.”

Issuing a response of his own to Thomas, Shipnuck — who has been absolutely brilliant marketing his book — shot back on Twitter.

“What JT wants is p.r,, or hagiography, not journalism,” Shipnuck posted. “I’ve written many feel-good stories about golfers and the game, but scrutiny and criticism is sometimes warranted. LlV v. Tour has been incredibly divisive and I captured that. It’s not my role to whitewash things.

“Also, these quotes that are triggering folks, those are not my words! Folks on both sides of golf’s divide have been very fired up – I captured that emotion, I did not create it.”

That excerpt though … that heat … wooh!

“F*ck Rory. I’m so sick of hearing about how he’s some kind of hero who is saving golf,” read the excerpt provided by CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter. “He’s bought and paid for like everybody else, it’s just that his money is coming from the other side. . . . That he is being held up as some kind of savior on Twitter and by all the fanboys with their sh*tty podcasts tells you how little people understand what’s going on.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck Those Country Club Kids’: Brooks Koepka Reportedly Blasts PGA Players For Pooh-Poohing All Over His Move To LIV)

Oh yeah … I’m totally getting this book.