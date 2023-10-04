‘F*ck Those Country Club Kids’: Brooks Koepka Reportedly Blasts PGA Players For Pooh-Poohing All Over His Move To LIV

Go ahead and put this in the “Why I Love Brooks Koepka” file.

It’s been over a year since Brooks Koepka exited the PGA Tour to sign up with LIV Golf, but we’re still getting new information from behind the scenes of both his decision to move and what happened after the fact.

Published by Fire Pit Collective, an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s new “LIV and Let Die” book provides an inside look into how Koepka reacted to the individuals — including PGA players — who criticized him for taking millions of dollars in guaranteed money to join the Saudi-backed tour.

In the book, Shipnuck takes us to a scene that took place back in 2022 where Koepka and his wife were partying with Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez and their wives at a Adare Manor private bar in Ireland prior to the JP McManus Pro-Am.

While Johnson and Perez were speaking, with Perez issuing thanks to Johnson over and over again for recruiting him to join LIV, Koepka came into the conversation issuing a classic blunt as hell statement, according to Shipnuck.

“Fuck all of those country club kids who talk shit about me,” Koepka said, according to “LIV and Let Die.” (RELATED: Golfer Breaks Two World Records In One Day Like A Complete Boss)

Koepka was making reference to golfers such as Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, according to Shipnuck, as the two were a couple of several people who blasted Koepka for moving to LIV.

Just check out this grade A statement from one of South Florida’s finest.

“You think I give a fuck what they think? You think I care what people say about me? I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.”

EXCLUSIVE: The first excerpt from @AlanShipnuck’s anticipated new book “LIV and Let Die,” which brings to life Jay Monahan’s moment of truth (“We are at war”) and the complex forces threatening the framework agreement. https://t.co/MqXsS57Q83 pic.twitter.com/vbQDUA78SA — Fire Pit Collective (@firepitstories) October 4, 2023

Get your money, king. I would’ve done the same damn thing.