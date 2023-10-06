Trump-Supporting Rapper Sexxy Red Claims Hack After Sex Tape Was Posted To Her Own Instagram Story

Trump-supporting rapper, Sexxy Red, claimed Thursday that she was not the one responsible for posting her own sex tape to her Instagram Story.

The “Pound Town” rapper, whose real name is Janae Wherry, took to Twitter on Thursday to deny that she had intentionally shared the tape with her nearly one million followers.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢” she wrote. As of Friday morning, her message has been liked more than 80,000 times, and has been widely shared and retweeted.

Sexxy Red’s scandalous video remained on her Instagram story for a brief time before being taken down. The star faced backlash from online critics that accused the hip hop artist of posting her own sex tape in an effort to deflect criticism stemming from her controversial interview on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast.

During the interview, which was released Tuesday, Sexxy Red praised former president Donald Trump’s sense of humor and his decision to send out COVID stimulus checks, telling listeners that Trump enjoys widespread support “in the hood.” (RELATED: ‘They Support Him In The Hood’: Rapper Sexxy Red Says Black People ‘Love Trump’)

“We need him back in office,” the rapper said, drawing significant criticism.

Sexxy Red is not the first rapper to voice support for Trump. Lil Wayne endorsed him in 2020, and Kanye West famously wore a MAGA hat to an Oct. 2018 meeting with the then-president in the Oval Office.