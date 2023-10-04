‘They Support Him In The Hood’: Rapper Sexxy Red Says Black People ‘Love Trump’

Rapper Sexxy Red gushed about former President Donald Trump’s reputation in the black community during an interview on Tuesday.

Podcast host Theo Von asked the “Pound Town” rapper if she thought more people would support Trump in 2024, prompting an enthusiastic response from Sexxy Red, whose real name is Janae Wherry.

“I like Trump! Yeah, they support him in the hood. ‘Cause at first, I don’t think people was fuckin’ with him. Like, they thought he was racist, saying little shit, and, you know, against women. But once he start getting black people out of jail and giving people their free money…oh baby we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said. (RELATED: Black Voters Soften On Biden, Move Towards Trump For 2024 Election: POLL)

sexyy red speaks on donald trump pic.twitter.com/IMqEgAlPis — ✰ (@SSZEXXYY) October 3, 2023

“Yeah, a little bit of free money goes a long way,” Theo Von agreed.

“We need him back. Because, baby them checks. Ooh, yes them stimulus checks,” the rapper said. “Trump we miss you.”

Sexxy Red continued praising the former president, complimenting his humor and frank way of speaking. (RELATED: New Hit Song ‘Pound Town’ Makes ‘WAP’ Sound Like Shakespeare)

“I love Trump, though. He funny to me. Like, I used to watch his interviews. Well, not interviews, like, him talking to people. He used to be calling people “fat.” He’s just bold. He funny. Like, we need people like him,” she said.

Many pollsters and pundits have predicted that Trump, who won a larger share of the black vote in 2020 than in 2016, would continue to grow his support among black voters in 2024.