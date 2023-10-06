McCarthy Shoots Down Reports That He Plans To Resign, Says He’ll Run For Another Term

Republican former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Friday that reports that he plans to resign prior to the end of his term are false.

McCarthy told Reese Gorman of the Washington Examiner that “he will NOT resign from Congress and he will serve until the end of next year and run for re-election and help Republicans expand the majority,” Gorman tweeted. (RELATED: Trump Planning To Attend Closed-Door GOP Candidate Forum For House Speaker)

News: Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he will NOT resign from Congress and he will serve until the end of next year and run for re-election and help Republicans expand the majority, he says. — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) October 6, 2023

“This comes amid multiple news reports that he’s ‘considering’ or ‘expected’ to resign. He said those are not true,” the Examiner journalist noted.

This comes amid multiple news reports that he’s “considering” or “expected” to resign. He said those are not true. — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) October 6, 2023

McCarthy also told KGET, a local news outlet in his California district, that he will not resign and that he plans to seek another term.

Bakersfield Congressman and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy confirmed he is not resigning from Congress despite rumors.https://t.co/8s7mZT9Gxg pic.twitter.com/eyNXk4ZaCw — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) October 6, 2023



Politico broke the news Friday, citing unnamed sources, that McCarthy was considering resigning his seat prior to the end of his in Jan. 2025. These sources told the outlet that McCarthy was planning to stay at least until a new speaker is elected before announcing an end to his political career. McCarthy allegedly told his fellow Republicans in a closed-door conference meeting that “I’m going to spend time with my family,” the outlet noted, citing the sources.

McCarthy had been speaker of the House for less than nine months when he was ousted Tuesday. He has said that he does not plan to run for the speakership again.