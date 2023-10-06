Elementary School’s New Trans Holidays Celebrate Elliot Page, Jazz Jennings: REPORT

An elementary school in Los Angeles established new holidays celebrating transgender people such as Elliot Page and Jazz Jennings for “National Coming Out Week.”

Students starting at age five will participate in one week of LGBTQ+ pride-themed activities at Los Angeles Unified School District schools beginning on Oct. 9, per the “Week of Action Toolkit” sent to all district teachers, according to DailyMail.

Los Angeles elementary schools with students as young as five will celebrate ‘National Coming Out Day’ with a week of LGBT lessons including an ‘identity map’ activity Promoting gender confusion to young children is a crime against them.https://t.co/HnpqYoDkQC — Charles Freedberg (@cbergmaga) October 6, 2023

Each day celebrates a specific transgender celebrity through accompanying tasks, according to the outlet. Monday is Jazz Jennings Day, during which kindergarteners are expected to engage in “Which Outfit” and “Which Hairdo” activities. Wednesday is Elliot Page Day, during which third-grade students will guess Willow Smith’s gender through an activity dubbed “I Am Me.”

On Friday, kindergartners will be instructed to “Take a Pledge to Be an Ally” as they explore “the first openly gay active NFL player,” Carl Nassib, according to the outlet. The document states each child should aim to “be kind” and “be an Upstander.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Unified School District Promotes Video Linking To Partial Nude ‘Non-Binary’ Person)

Although participation is not mandatory, students will be heavily encouraged to engage, DailyMail reported. Teachers may tailor lessons in accordance with their classroom’s environment.

Parents previously spoke out against the school district’s “attempts to indoctrinate kids and separate them from their families,” according to the outlet. Several parental rights protests took place in August outside of Los Angeles’ City Hall, where concerned demonstrators carried signs and waved American flags.