‘Tidal Wave’: More And More Detransitioners Are Taking The Fight To The Doctors Who Ruined Their Lives

A “tidal wave” of detransitioners have sued their doctors over the transitions they received as minors, with many more to come, lawyers told the Daily Caller.

The law firm Campbell Miller Payne was established in 2023 by lawyers Jordan Campbell, Ron Miller, Josh Payne, and Daniel Sepulveda. The lawyers represent detransitioners in a number of high-profile cases, including Prisha Mosely and Soren Aldaco. Despite the newness of the firm, Campbell tells the Caller that they “average about one potential new client a week.”

"And that's barely having gotten off the ground."

“I think, frankly, we’re at the front end of a tidal wave coming the other direction,” Campbell told the Caller, “which is part of the reason I was willing to put my career on the line and go after this.”

Aldaco sued her medical providers for performing a botched mastectomy which left her “nipples literally peeling off of her chest” in July. Mosley alleges that a doctor concluded she was undergoing a “gender identity crisis” after one visit to the emergency room regarding an episode of self-harm, despite multiple comorbidities, such as an eating disorder and depression.

The stories of detransitioners such as Aldaco and Mosley lay out a pattern of alleged medical neglect carried out by doctors who are reportedly too quick to diagnose patients with underlying mental disorders or a history of abuse with gender dysphoria. Patients are often fast-tracked, even at a young age, to irreversible sex change procedures such as cross-sex hormones, genital surgeries, and mastectomies.

“It’s just such flagrant violations of every possible standard of care, from a legal perspective of liability,” Campbell said. “So their stories are powerful because they’re the truth about what’s actually happening.”

Campbell Miller Payne was formed in 2023 by lawyers who were drawn to the stories of detransitioners they were seeing on Reddit and in the media.

“I found myself throwing my hands up and saying well somebody needs to do something I guess. And I felt like, very candidly, like God was saying, ‘hey, that’s why I showed you all this stuff.’ So I got the idea to start a firm, the only firm as I’m aware of, in the country to just represent these people.”

After recruiting Ron Miller to his legal venture, Campbell met with Daniel Sepulveda, a former NFL star with the Pittsburgh Steelers who received a law degree after retiring from the sport.

“I just wanted to catch up with an old buddy,” Campbell explained. “So we got on the phone and I said, ‘Well, it’s interesting, here’s what I’m going to be doing.’ And he said, ‘Well I want to hear more.’ So we talk a couple more times and he flies in later that week to meet the team and by the end of the week, he said, ‘Okay, I’m.’ And that’s how we came together.”

“I was very eager to jump all over it because it takes every criterion that I was evaluating for what God might have for me next,” Sepulveda said, “an opportunity to work with people I really enjoy working with, on a cause that had a ton of purpose and meaning behind it.”