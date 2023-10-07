New England Patriots Sues Eastern Airlines For $22 Million After Alleged Deceptive Maneuver

The New England Patriots are taking legal action against Eastern Airlines over their travel contract and seeking compensation of over $22.8 million.

The NFL team is alleging the airline attempted to hike prices just before the start of the preseason, per the New York Post. The Patriots contend Eastern Airlines engaged in what could be described as an “end-around” maneuver. Eastern Airlines allegedly sought to pressure them into renegotiating their travel arrangements, resulting in a dispute which has now landed in court.

A breach of contract lawsuit filed by the Patriots details the incident. “If the [New England Patriots] did not pay Eastern more than provided for in the parties’ agreement, Eastern would simply walk away from the agreement, leaving the Patriots without an airplane operator on the eve of the upcoming NFL season, and with no plan in place to transport the Patriots’ sizeable contingent of players, coaches, and other personnel across the country,” the lawsuit alleges. (RELATED: Jets Legend Shares Thoughts On Jets Coaching Staff Amid Zach Wilson’s Struggle Against Patriots)

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 3 at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and outlines a tense standoff between the football team and the airline. The Patriots are seeking a substantial sum in damages, to the tune of $22.8 million, plus additional costs and legal fees, per the outlet. The crux of their argument is that Eastern Airlines attempted to squeeze out extra, unanticipated compensation through their ultimatum, a move the Patriots view as a breach of contract.

Adding another layer of complexity to the case, a Massachusetts-based company called 2/25/94, which leased two Boeing 767s to Eastern for transporting the Patriots for six NFL seasons, also joined the lawsuit. The agreement between Eastern and the parties involved reportedly only endured two seasons before it fell apart.