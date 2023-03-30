‘You Don’t Want To Play For Belichick’: Retired NFL Star Asante Samuel Pleads With QB To Avoid Playing For Patriots

Retired Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel is pleading with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to avoid playing for the New England Patriots at all costs.

Samuel tweeted Thursday, “Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick.”



Keep in mind that Samuel won two Super Bowls with the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The star quarterback asked the Baltimore Ravens to trade him earlier in the month after they did not offer him the contract he feels he deserves. The MVP quarterback is reportedly seeking a contract similar to the one the Cleveland Browns gave QB Deshaun Watson last year.

Before the 2022-2023 NFL season got underway, Jackson reportedly rejected a six-year contract worth up to $250 million with a staggering $133 million guaranteed, according to NBC Sports.

As of right now, Jackson is the hottest free agent in the NFL. Baltimore slapped him with a non-exclusive tag earlier in March which gives Jackson the opportunity to speak with other teams and receive contract offers. That said, Baltimore’s non-exclusive tag gives them the opportunity to match any offers sent to the star QB. (RELATED: REPORT: All-Pro Right-Tackle Lane Johnson Agrees To Massive Contract Extension With Philadelphia Eagles)

After saying that, it’s apparent the dual-threat quarterback will generate himself some interest around the NFL considering he’s entering into the prime of his career. Putting my bias as a Patriots fan to the side, I think it’s low for a former player of the Pats to openly slam Belichick like this. It’s like Samuel is purposely trying to sway free agents and top talents away from the team with which he played five seasons. Belichick helped mold Samuel into the champion he is today and I believe Samuel should have a little more gratitude for what Belichick has meant to his career.

Samuel, however, isn’t the only former player of New England who has ever openly whined about playing for Belichick and the Patriots. Long-time Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski has also complained about playing for the team in the past. In an interview on the “Up & Adams” show back in January, Gronkowski painted New England to be a miserable football team to play for, despite winning four championships.

“If we won a game, the next day it felt like we still lost a game,” Gronkowski said. He added, “and if we lost a game, it felt like you were in super depression for like two days … or like for the whole week.”

It goes without saying Belichick is a no-nonsense type of guy, but his coaching formula has worked for the better part of two decades. In 23 seasons coaching the Patriots, Belichick has led New England to six Super Bowl wins, 17 division titles, and 13 appearances in the AFC Championship game, according to Pro Football References. Regardless of if former players complain about how he goes about things throughout the course of a season, it doesn’t change the fact that he produces winners.

I wish ex-Patriots would stop knocking him for how he goes about business. Belichick has been the gold standard of coaches since he’s been an NFL head coach and he deserves more respect from his former players for all the winning he’s done.