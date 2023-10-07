New York Socialists Rallying For Palestinians Day After Terrorists Killed Over 200 Israelis

The New York City Democratic Socialists announced Saturday they will be holding a rally on Sunday in support of Palestinians after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed hundreds, according to a tweet.

The Hamas terrorist group invaded Israel on Saturday, killing over 200 people and taking multiple Israeli citizens hostage. To show support for the Palestinians, the New York City Democratic Socialists announced they would be holding a rally in Times Square. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack)

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” the New York City Democratic Socialists tweeted.

Over 5,000 rockets have been fired at Israel in the attack.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square. In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid. 🇵🇸FREE PALESTINE! https://t.co/1N67nS56GZ — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) October 7, 2023

The rally will be in Times Square in New York City, according to the tweet.

The national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) does not back Israel, and instead has shown support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, according to its website.

The DSA supports “the Palestinian struggle against apartheid, colonialism, and military occupation, and for equality, human rights, and self-determination, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement,” their website reads.

The national DSA organization previously threatened to remove support for New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman for actions that showed “he simply is not in solidarity with Palestinians.”

The Biden administration previously handed over $6 billion in assets and a number of Iranian prisoners to free five American prisoners. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran will spend the $6 billion “wherever we need it,” although U.S. official have maintained that the funds are intended for humanitarian purposes and have not gone towards Hamas.

The New York City Democratic Socialists did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

