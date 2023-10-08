Former MLB Pitcher Jim Poole Dies At 57

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Poole passed away Friday at the age of 57.

Poole died of complications due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), his alma mater, Georgia Tech, confirmed via X (formerly Twitter). Poole’s battle with ALS began in 2021, a challenging journey for the former athlete who had enjoyed an 11-year career in MLB, per Fox News.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole. Poole, 57, was diagnosed with ALS just two years ago,” the Cleveland Guardians said in a statement published through X. “Our thoughts are with the Poole family.”

Poole’s journey with MLB began with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Throughout his career, Poole played for eight different teams, including significant stints with the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles. However, he was best known for playing with the Cleveland Indians. While Poole’s career in baseball may have varied success, his passion for the sport and his enduring spirit in the face of ALS serve as an inspiration to many, per Georgia Tech. His legacy in the world of baseball and his courage in fighting ALS are remembered by fans and the baseball community alike. (RELATED: Legendary MLB Pitcher, Manager Roger Craig Dies At 93; Won Three World Series As Player)

Having played with Georgia Tech, Poole still holds the school record with 22 saves. He was a strikeout juggernaut in college, punching out 263 batters in 188 innings.

“It broke my heart this morning to learn of Jim Poole’s passing,” Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall said in a statement, per the AP. “He was a first-class husband, father and teammate. He loved Georgia Tech and was dedicated to serving our coaches and players for many years. He epitomized the meaning of a Tech man. God rest his soul.”