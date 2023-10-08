‘Shame On You’: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Heckled During Trip To Colombia

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was confronted with a loud outburst Saturday during his visit to Colombia.

The mayor was heckled while he was visiting the port town of Necoclí, according to New York Post. The port town was a significant transit point for thousands of migrants embarking on the perilous journey through the Darién Gap, an unsafe trail often exploited by human smugglers to transport people from South America to North America. A few protesters welcomed the mayor at the port, with one holding a sign reading, “Go back to New Jersey you migrant hating creep.”

A esta hora arriba Eric Adams, alcalde de Nueva York, al muelle principal de Necoclí donde entregará un balance de su visita al Urabá antioqueño en relación con crisis migratoria que afronta la región #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/esaRPAJw4K — Blu Antioquia (@BLUAntioquia) October 7, 2023

Mayor Adams was discussing the migrants’ experiences in Necoclí when a man confronted him and exclaimed, “Shame on you Eric Adams!” The incident, captured in a video from local media, appeared to be a response to Adams’ recent statements advising asylum seekers not to make their way to New York City. “It will increase the amount of violence against migrants across the United States!” the man passionately argued. (RELATED: Eric Adams Tells Mexican Residents ‘Mi Casa Es Su Casa’ Before Saying There’s ‘No More Room’)

Before reaching Necoclí, Mayor Adams had the opportunity to visit an undisclosed area within the Darién Gap, which lies on the opposite side of the gulf connecting Colombia to Panama, per the outlet. Reporters accompanying the mayor were unable to join him on his trip moving forward due to security concerns.