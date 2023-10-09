CNN’s Clarissa Ward Forced To Take Shelter On Ground As Bombs Go Off Live On Air

CNN’s Clarissa Ward was forced to take shelter on the ground during a live shot Monday as bombs went off around her in Israel.

Ward lay on the ground as Hamas terrorists sent a barrage of rockets over the Gaza border on the third day of the militant group’s ruthless attacks against Israel.

“Forgive me, I have a slightly un-elegant position, but we have just had a massive barrage of rockets coming in here not too far from us,” Ward said, audibly breathless. “So we have had to take shelter here by the roadside. We’re just about five minutes away. Gaza is in that direction. We can hear now a lot of jets in the sky. We can also hear the Iron Dome intercepting a number of those rockets as they were whizzing overhead and making impact in that direction, not too far from here.” (RELATED: CNN Host Struggles To Hold It Together As Dad Recounts Losing Daughter, Son-In-Law)

CNN’s @ClarissaWard taking cover in a ditch amid a “massive barrage of rockets” near the Israel-Gaza border pic.twitter.com/MzHcj4OSP7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2023

Ward was eventually given the green light to stand up and finish her reporting.

“Forgive me, a little difficult after being crouched in a ditch to know exactly what’s been going on,” Ward said after she stood up.

Ward has not been the only reporter forced to take coverage during a live shot. NBC’s Richard Engel also had to report from the ground in Sderot due to “a lot of incoming fire here.”