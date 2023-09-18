ROOKE: Paxton, You Idiot, You Risked Your Legacy

Life is funny. One day, you are the attorney general of the Lone Star State successfully suing the Biden administration, and the next, your wife is sitting in the state Senate listening to your former chief of staff testify to the details of your alleged affair.

Texans can breathe a sigh of relief now that the state Senate voted to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of all 16 charges levied against him at his impeachment trial. Paxton received justice in his case. It was another sham impeachment over bogus charges. It’s becoming more common as our society declines into chaos to watch political rivals use the justice system to enact revenge.

But Ken Paxton’s acquittal didn’t come without a casualty.

My statement on today's Senate acquittal vote: pic.twitter.com/XZrbfEB5ny — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

His wife, Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, endured several months of endless conversations in front of her colleagues about her husband’s potential wrongdoing, including allegations he cheated on her with another woman. Katherine “Missy” Cary, the former chief of staff in the attorney general’s office, testified that Paxton admitted to having an affair with a woman in 2018. She claims she confronted Paxton after overhearing a detailed conversation his alleged mistress had in a public restaurant about her alleged relationship with the attorney general. Months later, Paxton allegedly brought his wife, Angela, to his office to discuss the affair with his staff. Cary claims that Angela was crying while Paxton spoke to the team.

It’s not hard to imagine why she was upset. It’s humiliating and hurtful. A good woman deserves to be cherished and respected. Her husband should honor her loyalty by his faithfulness to her.

Years later, she had to relive the moment she found out her husband had betrayed the trust of their marriage in front of her peers.

Watching Angela withstand the impact of her husband’s decisions left only one question: “What the hell were you thinking, Mr. Paxton?”

You have a woman who supported you, cared for your children, and helped you rise to the ranks of attorney general. Did your legacy mean nothing to you? In case you hadn’t noticed, our society doesn’t foster good, moral women. We don’t celebrate marriage or motherhood. She isn’t expected to keep your family together through your weakness. (RELATED: ROOKE: Blaming Feminism Is A Cope For Men Who Traded Masculinity For The Mirage Of Free Love)

As her husband’s career and legacy hung in the balance, she was the rope that kept him from falling. Underestimate a woman scorned at your own peril. Angela Paxton was steady in the months leading up to her husband’s acquittal. She didn’t run to the press or aid her husband’s accusers. Instead, she shared Bible verses about forgiveness, grace under pressure, and God’s unwavering love for us. On the day of her husband’s victory, she shared James 1:2-4.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” James 1:2-4 #txlege pic.twitter.com/9IsXwOugFS — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

It’s hard to believe Paxton didn’t know his wife was a good woman. He took his eye off the prize, and for it, his entire legacy was at stake. She could have let him wither in the pain and fear. She could have left him to the mercy of his enemies. But she didn’t. Despite his betrayal, she supported him in his darkest hour. When the wolves came, she didn’t flinch.

Let the recent impeachment attempt of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be a lesson to all men. The woman you chose to be your partner can be your greatest ally or the architect of your demise. Ken Paxton should spend every day for the rest of his life working to live up to the love and loyalty that Angela has shown throughout his trial. Anything less would make him a man without honor.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller

