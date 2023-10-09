‘Has No Clue’: Tucker Unloads On Lindsey Graham Over Call To Blow Up Iranian Oil Refineries

Tucker Carlson ripped Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina after the senator said the United States should attack Iran if hostages taken by Hamas are harmed.

At least 900 people have been killed in the attacks, including 11 Americans, according to the Associated Press. Hamas took at least 100 hostages during the attack, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Calls On US To Blow Up Iran’s Oil Refineries If Hostages Are Harmed)

WATCH:

Ep. 29 After the Hamas attacks, what’s the wise path forward? pic.twitter.com/AwWkcLFUBb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 9, 2023

“For every Israeli of American hostage executed by Hamas we should take down an Iranian oil refinery,” Graham told America Reports co-host Sandra Smith when informed by the Fox News host about threats by Hamas to execute hostages in retaliation for airstrikes.

“What exactly would happen to the United States if we declared war on Iran and started blowing up their infrastructure?” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, asked. “Lindsey Graham has no clue what would happen. He hasn’t thought it through. He’s almost 70 years old and has no children. He doesn’t care.”

Videos posted to social media showed Hamas terrorists taking the hostages and corpses of their victims to Gaza.

Carlson also criticized former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish” Hamas.

“This is an attack on America, she says, when in fact it was not,” Carlson said, adding that Haley was having a “tantrum” and not displaying “sober leadership.”

President Joe Biden has come under fire for his policies towards Iran, including arranging for the release of $6 billion from Iranian oil sales held by South Korea for humanitarian aid in exchange for Iran freeing five Americans it held prisoner. While the Biden administration claimed the money was held in escrow, experts said that allowing those funds to be used for humanitarian aid freed up other funds for promoting terrorism.

Graham didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.