Big Boy Fan Molly Whops Skinny Loser Over And Over Again In Astros Vs. Astros Playoff Brawl

He might be a fat idiot, but that fat idiot went ham!

Video is circulating online of Houston Astros fans brawling it out with one another during the team’s ALDS Game 1 matchup against the Minnesota Twins, and this despite Houston getting the 6-4 win and never losing at any point.

Go figure.

It’s not known what sparked up this fight, but even though both are complete buffoons for this, you have to give props to the big boy in the throwback Astros jersey for absolutely molly whoppin’ the hell out of the skinny little dweeb who obviously thought he was a tough guy chirpin’ in the seat behind Big Texas (that’s my nickname for that guy) — and God, do I hate the tough guy act, it’s so played out.

So maybe we can label this as idiotic justice?

WATCH:

Astros game got serious pic.twitter.com/qaVqmVk3Ra — MIKE JONES (@3900mike) October 7, 2023

I don’t get it.

Your team are the defending World Series champions and headed towards a 1-0 series lead in the ALDS to kick off the campaign for another, why on earth are you fighting? Why are we starting things up thinking we’re a tough guy?

Do these guys not realize how many baseball fans would kill to have a scenario like that set up for their team?

Just ask Mets fans, they’ll tell ya.

There’s only one culprit here that I can think of: ALCOHOL! (RELATED: 27-Minute Phone Call Between Trevor Bauer And His Sexual Abuse Accuser Released)

It has to be, because I refuse to believe that some skinny little nerd would pick on a massive dude like Big Texas while sober, and then on top of that, the wannabe tough guy found out real quick that Big Texas can throw them blows and he just reacted like some clueless drunk would — holding on to Big Texas for life while waiting and hoping for somebody to break up the situation.

And by the way, even though he might be a little bit of a moron himself, I’m diggin’ the swag of Big Tex.

Them knocks represented the H-Town quite well.

Shout out to Houston, baby.