Legislative Elections For Key Battleground State In Dead-Heat: POLL

Virginia’s legislative elections appear to be in a dead-heat ahead of November, with Democrats leading Republicans by just one point, according to a Monday survey.

For a generic General Assembly ballot, 45% of likely voters supported the Democrats and 44% supported the Republicans, with 11% of respondents undecided, according to a Founders Insight poll. All of Virginia’s 140 state legislative seats are up for reelection on Nov. 7, and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin hopes to hold the House of Delegates and flip the Senate red.

The survey also polled the likely general election voters on several other topics, including the tax code, “Bidenomics,” state budget, tax free weekend, inflation, tax incentives, rental shortage, surplus and beneficiary of lower taxes.

Founders Insight was launched in early September by former Youngkin aide Parker Slaybaugh to gauge support for certain issues ahead of the election, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Republican Governor In Key State Breaks Fundraising Record Ahead Of Election Day)

2023 Virginia Generic Legislative Ballot Democrats 45%

Republicans 44%

—

Undecided 11%

A recent survey released in late September conducted by the University of Mary Washington yielded similar results, indicating that 40% of voters supported Democrats and 37% supported the GOP for the legislative elections.

Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee (PAC) has been fundraising for GOP state legislative candidates ahead of November’s contentious elections, and announced Wednesday that it raised $7.45 million during the third fundraising quarter, according to a press release.

“Governor Youngkin has now raised $15.5 million since March 1, 2023, to support our candidates,” Dave Rexrode, the PAC’s chairman, said in the press release. “Governor Youngkin is all in on making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

President Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to drop $1.2 million into the state, bringing the DNC’s fundraising to $1.5 million for the legislative elections, according to ABC 13 News Now.

The Founders Insight survey polled 931 likely general election voters from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.21%.

Youngkin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

