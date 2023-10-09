Martha MacCallum Confronts John Kirby Over Biden Admin Calling Early Lid Amid War In Israel

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum confronted White House national security spokesperson John Kirby over The White House calling an early lid amid war in Israel.

“The White House called a lid on the president at 11:46 this morning. Given what’s going on, John, why would that be?” MacCallum asked during Monday’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“Well, a lid means he doesn’t have any more public facing events. It doesn’t mean that the president is not working and he absolutely is working,” Kirby replied. “He had another update this morning with his national security team. He stayed updated throughout the day. He’s gonna be taking to foreign leaders later this afternoon. There will be a public component to that in terms of at least making it clear what that conversation was like and what the details of it were. We’ll be putting that out and making sure people know what that conversation was all about.”

“Is the president at the White House right now, John?” MacCallum asked, to which Kirby replied he “indeed” is.

MacCallum asked why the White House would place a lid today instead of taking the opportunity to address the war and American hostages. Kirby said the lid can be lifted, and though there are no public events, Biden has been kept updated. (RELATED: ‘I Am Sickened’: Former Harvard President Slams School’s Silence On Israel Attack)

The Fox News host also pointed out how Biden previously said global warming is more frightening than a nuclear war during a September 10 speech. Kirby doubled down on the president’s claim.

“Absolutely he does. Climate change is an existential threat. It actually threatens and is capable of wiping out all human life on earth over time. I don’t know how more existential you can get than that, but that doesn’t mean we walk away from our obligations, our national security interests in very dangerous parts of the world,” Kirby said.

“But John, he said it is more frightening than a nuclear war. Is that, is it more frightening than a nuclear war in this moment?” MacCallum asked.

“The president believes wholeheartedly that climate change is an existential threat to all of human life on the planet,” Kirby answered. “That’s just science. That’s fact, Martha. But it doesn’t mean that we turn our back on the other challenges facing this country and our allies and partners around the world. We have broad national security commitments literally globally. We’ve got to mind all of them at the same time.”

The White House tweeted about legislation targeting “unfair charges” by internet companies, cable and hotels at 3:00 p.m. amid the raging war.

Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families. President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2023

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer confirmed Americans are among the at least 100 hostages being held by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip following the attack. Hamas has reportedly threatened to begin executing Israeli hostages on live television if Israel continues to strike the area.

The president said Sunday he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the “unprecedented and appalling assault” on his country. Netanyahu declared the country was “at war,” which the Israeli Security Cabinet subsequently affirmed.

The death toll has exceeded 1,500, with at least 900 being Israeli, according to CBS News.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush accused Israel of being an apartheid state and suggested the violence will continue until the U.S. stops funding the nation. United Nations Human Rights Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese criticized Israel’s “militarized settler colonial occupation” of Gaza and violence against Palestinians in a Monday tweet.