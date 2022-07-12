Famous Chef Justin Sutherland Shares Gruesome Photos Of His Facial Injuries

Former “Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland shared a gruesome image of facial wounds to his Instagram account Monday, updating fans about his severe injuries suffered in a boating accident.

The highly esteemed 34-year-old chef and host of “Fast Foodies” was enjoying the Fourth of July weekend on his boat when tragedy struck, according to TMZ. His hat reportedly blew off his head, and just as he leaned over to grab it, a strong wave knocked him overboard, and right into the propeller of the boat. His head, face and arm were injured during the accident, according to TMZ.

“The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived,” Sutherland wrote in a caption on his social media account.

“A ‘few’ more surgeries to go… #comingbackstrongerthanbefore #thelongroad,” Sutherland added.

The photograph shows significant swelling around his left eye, and there were visible chunks of skin missing from the top of his eyelid. The deep laceration appeared to go through his eyelid, below his eye, down his cheek, and seems to have created a zig-zag formation across his nose. (RELATED: Alex Zverev Falls To The Ground In Pain After Suffering On-Court Injury)

Sutherland is currently recovering in a hospital in Minnesota, and is expected to undergo several additional surgeries, facial work, and dental work, according to TMZ.

He was reportedly permitted to get fresh air outside of the hospital Monday to visit with family and friends that are unable to be by his bedside due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A GoFundMe page was created for Sutherland and has already surpassed $200,000, according to TMZ.