Paige Spiranac Transforms Into Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Paige Spiranac wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit in a tantalizing selfie posted to her Twitter account Sunday.

She tapped her NFL fanbase just hours before kick-off in the biggest game of the NFL season so far, as the Dallas Cowboys took on their conference rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Lending her support to the Dallas franchise with her fashion choice, the golf pro and social media influencer amassed over 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Spiranac has been adorning different costumes and posting selfie photos to her social media accounts as a lead-up to Halloween. This time around, she wore a blue tie-up bralette matched with tiny white shorts, and a belt, with a blue jacket on top. Her jacket was encrusted with the Dallas Cowboys star logo and was casually left unbuttoned.

“This felt fitting for NFL Sunday. Been posting a new Halloween costume every single day! Click here -onlypaige.com,” she wrote to her Twitter followers.

Her selfless ‘OnlyPaige’ plug encourages her 933,200 followers to click on her website, where the athlete and model sells suggestive photographs, videos, merchandise and other personal adult content. (RELATED: Real Or Fake? Paige Spiranac Shares ‘Huge’ News About Her Boobs)

Spiranac’s tradition of posting daily costume photos in October while leading up to Halloween is going strong with this post and has turned more than a few heads.

She also used her platform to keep fans engaged in upcoming content, by teasing her upcoming calendar that will soon be released.