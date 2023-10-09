Video Shows Star Rapper Spitting Loogie Down A Fan’s Throat On Stage

Rap star Kevin Gates was caught on video spitting a loogie down a fan’s throat on stage over the weekend.

The female fan was invited on stage by Gates during the beginning of his “Only the Generals” tour in Portsmouth, Virginia, according to TMZ. She gave the rapper verbal permission to “do whatever you want.”

A video posted to social media shows the woman sticking her tongue out after being instructed to do so by Gates as she sat down in a folding chair. The crowd roared as the rapper spat and aimed saliva down her throat.

Gates got into shape for his tour with Kevin Durant, who played basketball with the rapper as a part of his workout routine, TMZ reported.

Although Gates’ fan was the willing recipient of her loogie, that is not always the case. Mayor David Young of Orem, Utah was allegedly spat on by a journalist’s daughter last month after a council meeting.

This is not the first time an incident involving celebrities and spit has hit the headlines. Fans were convinced that Harry Styles spat in actor Chris Pine’s lap in a viral video from the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” in September of 2022. However, Pine said that Styles did not spit in his lap.