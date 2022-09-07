Chris Pine Fires Back After Rumors That Harry Styles Spit On Him Went Mega Viral

Chris Pine has made it abundantly clear that Harry Styles did not spit on his lap Monday during the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” in Venice.

A viral video which fans believed showed Styles spitting in Pine’s lap flooded the internet. But a representative for Pine is adamant that fans have gotten this all wrong and have jumped to some pretty wild conclusions, according to People. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama,” Pine’s representative said to People.

The video shows Styles pausing briefly before sitting down next to Pine. In a split second, he appears to make a movement with his lip, which many believed to be a shot of the star spitting on Pine. Interestingly, in that moment, the video shows that Pine stopped clapping and looked at his lap before shuffling his sunglasses over.

Olivia Wilde seemed to wince during this strange exchange between Pine and Styles. (RELATED: Harry Styles Has The Best Reaction To Chicken Nuggets Thrown At Him On Stage)

Viewers instantly perceived the moment as a spitting incident, but the representative denied it. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” he said to People.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” he continued.

In spite of the clarification on what didn’t transpire, Pine’s representative didn’t offer any explanation as to what did happen. Something unfolded between Pine and Styles in that split-second moment, but neither party seems keen on explaining it to their fans.