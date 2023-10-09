‘F*ck Dallas’: 49ers’ George Kittle Blasts The Cowboys With Hilarious Message While Beating The Hell Out Of Them

He might be a Bud Light sellout, but this is pretty good.

Tight end George Kittle was an absolute madman for the San Francisco 49ers in their 42-10 blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

Altogether, Kittle had three catches for a total of 62 yards, with all three receptions being touchdowns. Those three touchdowns made up 75% of quarterback Brock Purdy‘s four TD passes, leading the Niners to an undefeated 5-0 record.

Following one of his scores, Kittle took to Instagram to reveal a shirt that he was wearing under his jersey that had to add extra sting to Cowboys fans (and the team at that).

“F*ck Dallas,” read the shirt.

Straight classic.

I wonder if the NFL will fine Kittle for this though, because it totally sounds like something that Roger Goodell would issue a fine for. Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of ol’ Georgie boy nor the 49ers for that matter, but I have to be on their side here with a “no fine” take. You can’t issue a fine for this popcorn content.

And speaking of popcorn, I do think Kittle could have been more creative, like Terrell Owens when he was a Cowboy:

“F*ck this,” “f*ck that” … it’s so overused today. We need to bring those creative juices back.

BRING BACK THE FLASH AND DASH! (And lay off the Bill Gates juice, George)