Cowboys Or 49ers? Jaguars Or Bills? Ravens Or Steelers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 5 Picks

A repeat 11-5 record for me — I’ll take it.

Week 4 action in the NFL was a bit wacky. We had the Cincinnati Bengals crumble to 1-3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are on an absolute roll right now with Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud is becoming a “thing” in Houston with the Texans.

And then on top of that, we nearly saw the league’s two biggest powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — the defending AFC and NFC conference champions, respectively — get upset.

Yeah, it was certainly a little bit nutty, but luckily I managed to walk away with an 11-5 record for the second straight week to bring me to 41-23 (64%) overall this season.

Swag … if I do say so myself.

In my forecast this week, I have the three biggest games being: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Powell’s Game of the Week), Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (in London) and the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers.

With my Game of the Week, we have the 3-1 Cowboys, the 4-0 49ers and the game being on primetime Sunday Night Football. That alone sounds sexy, but then when you realize the full potency of both offenses, it’s quite incredible. With the exception of the 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that Dallas suffered, both the ‘Boys and Niners have scored at least 30 points in every single contest thus far in the season. So you know what that means … FIREWORKS, BABY!

The Jaguars-Bills matchup intrigues me for a few different reasons. First off, you have the fact that this game is in London, and with the enjoyable vibe that comes along with these London square offs (and Germany at that), I’m all in for that alone. But then you have my other two factors to add to the entertainment: 1. The progression of Trevor Lawrence is always a point of interest, and 2. I would absolutely love to see the Bills lose, screw that fake ass mafia. (RELATED: October Magic Is Here! The MLB Postseason Kicks Off Today, And Here’s Who Andrew Powell Has Winning The Whole Shebang)

Closing out my Top 3 this week is the AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Black and yellow has been a little underwhelming this season at 2-2 — especially after getting hammered 30-6 by the Houston Texans last week — but with this being a divisional rivalry and the game being in Sixburgh, you know we’ve got a close one on the horizon. AFC North games set up like this are usually fun, this one shouldn’t be any different.

And with that being said, let’s get to another round of Powell’s Picks! Week 5 is here!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 5 PICKS

Thursday — Oct. 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): Commanders (-6)

Sunday — Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL NETWORK): Bills (-5.5)

Bills (-5.5) Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Texans (+2)

Texans (+2) Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-10)

Lions (-10) Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (-1.5)

Titans (-1.5) New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Dolphins (-11)

Dolphins (-11) New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Saints (+1)

Saints (+1) Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-4)

Ravens (-4) Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles (-4.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets (+1.5)

Jets (+1.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Chiefs (-4.5)

Chiefs (-4.5) Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): 49ers (-3.5)

Monday — Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN): Packers (-1)

SEASON RECORD: 41-23 (64%)