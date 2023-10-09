Will Ferrell DJs USC Frat Party In Viral Video

A video showing Will Ferrell crushing it while DJ’ing a college frat party has gone viral.

The famous actor and comedian threw it down Saturday at a frat house in Los Angeles, in what appears to be a pre-game blowout at the University of Southern California (USC). The actor kept his shades on while getting into the groove, blasting music from his turntables and bouncing to the beat of his own tunes, a viral video on TikTok shows. Ferrell’s son, Magnus, is a student at USC, according to his LinkedIn page.

Will Ferrell pulled up to his sons frat party out of nowhere and started to DJ 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/m33zP1qXYE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 8, 2023

Ferrell wore a backwards USC baseball cap and headphones and seemed very much in his element while surrounded by college kids. The frat boys had their hands up and were vibing with the tunes as Ferrell dropped song after song. Onlookers and partygoers captured the candid and very unexpected moment on their cameras, and one video has been viewed over 12.3 million times.

In what seems to be a throwback to his role as Frank the Tank in “Old School” (2003), Ferrell spun records featuring nostalgic hits such as Survivor’s classic “Rocky III” anthem “Eye of the Tiger,” and Jay-Z and Ye’s 2001 “Watch the Throne” jam, “[N-word] in Paris.” Ferrell’s playlist also included The Killers’ 2004 signature hit song,”Mr. Brightside,” as seen in a number of fan videos posted to social media.

The 56-year-old star kicked it old-school and showed no signs of stopping as video of him manning the decks continued to make its rounds on social media. (RELATED: Will Ferrell Went To NBA Game, Shot Threes, Drank Beer, Hung Out With Players In The Locker Room And Hugged 50 Cent)

Ferrell graduated from USC in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to Entertainment Weekly. He returned to give the commencement speech at graduation in 2017.