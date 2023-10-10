Country Music Star Teams Up With Taylor Sheridan For Powerful Video

A video shared to Instagram on Saturday gives fans a surprising look into the inner workings of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s ranch in Texas.

The 6666 Ranch (pronounced “Four Sixes”), which appears in multiple episodes of “Yellowstone,” really does exist, despite some fans initially assuming that it was made up just for the show. The ranch was originally founded in 1870, and Sheridan purchased the epic property for $320 million in 2021.

A video shared online by the official 6666 Ranches Instagram account gave fans of the show a significant insight into Sheridan’s world … and explained why his western series and movies are so good. It’s because Sheridan walks what he talks.

“Ranching doesn’t build character. It reveals it,” country music star Colter Wall says in a voiceover for the video. “Through a commitment to sacrifice and solitude, with days beginning long before sunrise, ending well after dark.” He continues, describing the dirty, brutal work of cowboying.

The footage feels like a recruitment video. And I really hope it is. While America complains about the cost of buying food in the groceries stores, no one complains about how we never needed groceries stores when we first got here. (RELATED: Why ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan Trains His Actors At ‘Cowboy Camp’ Before Filming)

All we needed were strong men who knew how to work the land and the animals we share it with, and good women who would put their families and that land before themselves.

We survived here for hundreds of years because of the communities shown in Sheridan’s video from 6666. And our civilization will end as we forget this ancestry, along with the skills we need to thrive in just our relationship with the land. God, I pray Sheridan inspires an entire generation of young men to put comfort aside for the survival of our kind. Perhaps if we were busy taking care of ourselves and each other, we’d have a lot less time to hate each other. Just an idea.