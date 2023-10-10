One Of ESPN’s Greatest Of All Time — Hockey Legend Barry Melrose — Forced To Retire After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Barry Melrose, a former NHL coach and player who transitioned into an Emmy Award-winning career as an ESPN hockey analyst since 1996, is retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to an announcement from Melrose himself Tuesday.

“I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey. It’s now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next,” said the 67-year-old in a statement via ESPN.

“I’m beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I’ll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

Melrose was the coach of Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings prior to joining ESPN, leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with the team — he was the coach for three campaigns. He would return to coaching in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games, temporarily leaving ESPN to do so.

Melrose had an overall career record of 84-108-29 as a head coach.

But what the legendary Melrose was known for the most was being an ESPN studio analyst, where his flashy suits, witty personality and smooth hair won America over, as well as hockey fans across the world.

Barry Melrose has Parkinson’s disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a… pic.twitter.com/gjjSAEuG2s — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 10, 2023

Playing in the NHL for 11 seasons, Melrose played as a defenseman for a total of 335 career games, suiting up for the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings from 1979-86. From 1976-79, Melrose played another three seasons in the WHA with Cincinnati. (RELATED: Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Left With ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

In 300 career games in the NHL, Melrose tallied 10 goals, 33 points and 728 penalty minutes, adding five goals, 32 points and 343 penalty minutes in 178 WHA games.