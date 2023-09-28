Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Left With ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Chris Snow, assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, has fallen unresponsive amid his fight with ALS, according to his wife Kelsie in a Wednesday social media post.

The 42-year-old sustained a catastrophic brain injury after suffering a stroke Tuesday, explained his wife, and though paramedics and doctors got his heart beating again, he suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen.

Doctors are not expecting Snow to wake up, according to his wife.

“My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out,” said Kelsie in her post. “Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people.”

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Snow had been living with ALS since he was diagnosed back in 2019, but thanks to experimental treatment, he far outlived his original prognosis of around one year to survive.

Snow was able to stay with the Flames franchise because of treatment, helping to oversee the analytics of the team, as well as other efforts involved in hockey operations. This past summer, he was given the title of vice president of data/analytics by new Calgary general manager Craig Conroy, adding to his list of duties with the club.

“We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership and positivity he brings,” said the Flames in a statement. “Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen & Willa as Chris continues to battle.” (RELATED: Texas Middle School Football Coach Dies Suddenly After Collapsing On Field)

In addition to his NHL career, Snow and his family have also been involved in raising awareness for ALS, as well as being at the charitable forefront with fundraisers such as #TrickShotForSnowy and #SnowyStrong.

Snow has been with the Calgary Flames since 2011, when he was hired as the team’s Director of Statistical and Video Analysis. Before working with the Flames, Snow was the Director of Hockey Operations of the Minnesota Wild, and prior to getting into professional hockey, he was a sports writer.