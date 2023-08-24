‘That’s Why They’re All Missing Teeth’: Mike Francesa Says LeBron Doesn’t Want The Smoke With NHL Counterparts

I mean … he ain’t wrong though.

Mike Francesa — a sports radio legend stemming from his days with WFAN — spoke with Barstool Sports in an interview Monday, and at one point, Francesa started answering questions from the internet.

One of the questions had to do with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, asking if he could handle the smoke if he was ever forced to partake in physical combat with an NHL player.

“Could LeBron beat any NHL player in a fight?,” the question read.

And Francesa, in glorious fashion, couldn’t have been more blunt in his answer: “No.”

“He does not want any part of them. No, does not want any part of them, absolutely no way,” said Francesa. “They grow up fighting. Absolutely. That’s why they’re all missing teeth, okay? No, you don’t want any part of that.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

Mike Francesa is absolutely on point here.

And that’s nothing against LeBron (and you know how I’m always taking an opportunity to swipe at him), but Francesa is 100% correct when he talks about the toughness of hockey players. Covering this sport, I’ve seen some of the craziest stuff, from fights all the way to players pulling their own teeth out with no hesitation.

It truly is remarkable how tough of a sport hockey is, which is one of the reasons why I love it so much.

So, come on, is it even a question if LeBron could beat up a hockey player?

Do you really think Bron, Bron is going to beat up this?

Hockey guy move. pic.twitter.com/bxVNGxSACj — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 24, 2023

What about these ice mobsters?

Schenn and Jeannot throw down 🥊 pic.twitter.com/gmc8YhZqIi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2023

Nah … that man don’t want the smoke.