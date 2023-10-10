REPORT: Harvard Students Who Support Hamas Have Worked For Prominent Dems, Prestigious Law Firms

Several students from groups at Harvard University that issued a letter supporting Hamas in the wake of a terror attack on Israel were found to have worked for prominent politicians, law firms, and government agencies, according to a report by Townhall.

Over the weekend, more than 50 student organizations placed blame on Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians for “the last two decades” as being the reason for a surprise invasion launched by Hamas on Israel on Saturday. To date, more than 900 Israelis, almost 700 Palestinians, and at least 11 Americans have been reported dead as a result of the attacks. In one instance, more than 250 people were killed by Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border.

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum,” the groups wrote in a joint statement. “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.”

This is the final crack in my broken heart – a joint statement from @Harvard students. I could be sitting in class with these students, watching children brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped and their mutated bodies torn apart by a jeering crowd – and hear why it’s justified. pic.twitter.com/UTi60Y2omJ — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 8, 2023

Several people from the Harvard Muslim Law School Association, including its two co-presidents, three executive board members, and the vice-president of communications were among the people who had worked for influential employers, according to a report from Townhall. (RELATED: BLM Groups Express Solidarity With Hamas)

One of the co-presidents, Hussain Awan, a second-year student, reportedly worked as a law clerk under Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah this past summer, according to Townhall. Awan also reportedly worked as a legal intern for the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). IDEA received $320,000 between 2016 and 2017 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society, founded by George Soros, the outlet reported.

The other co-president, Reema Doleh reportedly worked as a legal intern for Legal Services NYC over the summer. Prior to this, she had reportedly worked as a paralegal in the office of Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, according to Townhall.

One of the board members of the group, Ariq Hatibie currently serves as the editor-in-chief for the Harvard Human Rights Journal. Hatibie previously worked as a summer associate at White & Case LLP, Townhall reported. Prior to this Hatibie reportedly worked for Salma Waheedi, a Harvard University professor who signed a letter in 2022 with other faculty to express “solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination,” the outlet noted.

Students from other groups such as the African American Resistance Organization, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association, and the Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo also worked under prominent employers, the outlet reported.

Lawrence H. Summers, the former president of Harvard University, issued a statement on Monday slamming the university’s silence on the attacks on Israel.