Israel Takes Incoming Fire From Syrian Territory, IDF Says

Israel faced fire from Syria Tuesday amid its war with Hamas as threats from the country’s northern neighbors increase, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson.

Some of the mortars landed in Israel in an open area, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari wrote in a tweet. Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza Saturday morning, killing hundreds while kidnapping and raping other individuals. (RELATED: Dozens Of Israeli Babies Killed By Hamas, Some Beheaded, In One Neighborhood: REPORT)

Israel responded by striking the source of the attack in Syria, Hagari said.

A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

Israel has seen an increase in threats at its northern borders, including from Lebanon. The IDF “neutralized” terrorists that infiltrated from Lebanon Monday and sent helicopter gunships to the area.

More than 998 Israelis have died and more than 3,400 have been injured as a result of Hamas’ attacks, the Israeli embassy in the U.S. said Tuesday. Israel has also responded to threats from Hamas in Gaza by striking more than 1,300 targets.

“When we went back we saw a huge amount of dead bodies. Some of them were terrorists, some of them … were burned, some of them were decapitated. Hamas is just like ISIS,” Israeli Danielle Biton told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday of the attacks on her kibbutz in southern Israel.

