Kari Lake Files To Run For U.S. Senate

(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake officially filed to run for U.S. Senate in Arizona on Tuesday.

Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her expected campaign launch.

The Arizona Republican will likely be the favorite and will take on either Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema or Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Kari Lake takes photos with her supporters after speaking during a rally she hosted at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport on June 12, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A federal grand jury indicted Trump as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents. Trump is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in federal court in Miami on June 13th. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Lake has been giving speeches across the country for other Trump-backed candidates and was a delegate for former President Donald Trump at the last GOP debate.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)