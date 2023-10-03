Kari Lake Files To Run For U.S. Senate

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake officially filed to run for U.S. Senate in Arizona on Tuesday.

Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her expected campaign launch.

The Arizona Republican will likely be the favorite and will take on either Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema or Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Lake has been giving speeches across the country for other Trump-backed candidates and was a delegate for former President Donald Trump at the last GOP debate.

