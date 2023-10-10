Two 12-Year-Old Kids Allegedly Try To Set Fire To Catholic Church, Burn A Bible In The Process

Two 12-year-old children in Massachusetts allegedly tried to set fire to a Catholic church on Friday and burned a Bible and an altar cloth while they were at it, according to Boston 25.

The alleged vandalism took place at St. John the Evangelist Church in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, according to Boston 25 News. After someone issued a report of vandalism at the church Friday afternoon, local law enforcement and fire officials made their way to the scene. A preliminary investigation uncovered the damaged Bible as well as the obliterated textile that was adoring the altar.

The Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit responded to the report to provide additional assistance, the outlet noted.

“The investigation into this incident was all around great police work,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said in a statement, per Boston 25 News. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were reportedly charged after police obtained security footage, MassLive reported. (RELATED: Catholic Churches Have Suffered 118 Attacks Since SCOTUS Dobbs Leak)

The tweens were reportedly charged with breaking and entering a building, larceny, burning of a building as well as destruction of property with damages surpassing $1,200, according to MassLive. They are expected to face arraignment at Brockton District Juvenile Court at a later date, police said, according to MassLive.