‘Make Amends’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Describes ‘Long Road To Repair’ After Affair

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new book reveals the depths of his struggles to make amends with Maria Shriver after his highly publicized affair, People reported.

Schwarzenegger’s affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, was kept a secret for years, as was the fact that he fathered a child with her. When the truth came out, his world turned upside down, and the famous actor and bodybuilder found himself having to deal with the pain he caused. In his book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” Schwarzenegger said “it’s been a long road to repair those relationships,” according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

He expressed the challenges of facing such turmoil with his family as the rest of the world tuned in to all the details. Schwarzenegger said he tried his best to avoid the “gossip machine,” which only fueled the pain his family was already feeling, according to People.

He explained that he tries not to focus on the painful period, but rather to find ways to resolve and repair the damage. Schwarzenegger candidly discussed his struggle and toll that this situation took on him, saying he reached rock bottom.

“I was face down in the mud, in a dark hole, and I had to decide whether it was worth it to clean myself up and start the slow climb out, or to just give up,” he wrote, the outlet noted.

Since then, he ha striven to “make amends,” he said, the outlet added. (RELATED: ‘I Would’ve Made A Great President’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Won The Campaign)

Schwarzenegger said that after a lot of hard work and the passage of time, his relationship with Shriver is “warm” and the former couple consciously works hard to spend holidays together with their children, according to People.

“My chapter with Maria will continue on forever,” he said, according to People. “Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.”