Round Of Applause! NHL Bans LGBTQ+-Themed Nonsense And Decides To Just Stick To Sports In Epic Liberal Tear Jerker

The Vancouver Canucks tape their sticks with rainbow tape for the pre-game warm up to celebrate "Hockey is for Everyone" prior to the start of NHL action against against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on March 22, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Hockey should be fun this season — my Cats are defending Eastern Conference champions, and then we have this.

Back in June, the NHL announced that they were banning LGBTQ+-themed jerseys that were a part of their Pride Night initiative, making the decision after multiple players decided not to wear the rainbow warmup sweaters last season.

Well, fantastic news, ladies and gentlemen. The NHL has gloriously doubled down after informing franchises last week that using rainbow stick tape, otherwise known as Pride Tape, will also be banned heading into the new campaign.

Bill Daly, who is the Deputy NHL Commissioner, gave confirmation Tuesday to the Associated Press that the league sent a memo to all 32 teams of the rules that they must follow when it comes to theme nights.

And, of course, the left lost their complete minds over it, which is absolute popcorn entertainment.

Ya gotta love it, those liberal tears… (RELATED: One Of ESPN’s Greatest Of All Time — Hockey Legend Barry Melrose — Forced To Retire After Parkinson’s Diagnosis)

Round of applause to the NHL for this grade A move, because at the end of the day, all we want is SPORTS.