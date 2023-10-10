Round Of Applause! NHL Bans LGBTQ+-Themed Nonsense And Decides To Just Stick To Sports In Epic Liberal Tear Jerker

Hockey should be fun this season — my Cats are defending Eastern Conference champions, and then we have this.

Back in June, the NHL announced that they were banning LGBTQ+-themed jerseys that were a part of their Pride Night initiative, making the decision after multiple players decided not to wear the rainbow warmup sweaters last season.

Well, fantastic news, ladies and gentlemen. The NHL has gloriously doubled down after informing franchises last week that using rainbow stick tape, otherwise known as Pride Tape, will also be banned heading into the new campaign.

Bill Daly, who is the Deputy NHL Commissioner, gave confirmation Tuesday to the Associated Press that the league sent a memo to all 32 teams of the rules that they must follow when it comes to theme nights.

The NHL has issued a sweeping ban against on-ice theme-night gear, barring clubs from having players wear rainbow sweaters or using multicolored tape on sticks during Pride Night, for example, officials say. https://t.co/ftM6OIXbQs — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2023

And, of course, the left lost their complete minds over it, which is absolute popcorn entertainment.

There is nothing in the NHL rule book that prevents a player from using Pride Tape. You can’t fine players for a rule that does not exist. Banning Pride Tape also impacts a player’s freedom of expression, which is a protected right. The NHL ban is immoral & illegal.#NHL pic.twitter.com/aeyfDocErF — Dr. Kristopher Wells (@KristopherWells) October 10, 2023

The NHL clarified today that there is a league wide ban on Pride Tape by any player in games, warm-ups, or practices. It’s 2023 and there’s now a new “Don’t Say Gay” set of rules issued by a major international sports league. I literally cannot. — Cody Sweet (@dcodysweet) October 9, 2023

The NHL is taking several steps backwards with its decision to ban players from using Pride tape.

Very surprised and disappointed. — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) October 10, 2023

If I was an @NHL player right now, I’d wear rainbow tape for every game of the season. Fine me, do whatever you gotta do. But this new rule is a farce and flies in the face of “hockey is for everyone.” https://t.co/LTwOQrTlOg — Joe McFarland (@JoeMcFarland) October 10, 2023

Can’t believe @NHL has actively banned Pride tape… This is a gross, short-sighted, harmful act, and a clear step backwards. The beginning of a new season should be joyful, but instead I just feel angry and disgusted. I guess hockey isn’t for everyone after all. #BettmanOut #NHL pic.twitter.com/GFRlloJm5u — Yours in Sport 🏳️‍🌈 (@jamesesiddall) October 10, 2023

The NHL washing its hands of Pride warmup jerseys was disappointing and cowardly but predictable. The Pride Tape ban is next level. They aren’t even hiding it anymore. “Hockey is For Everrrr-yeah, no, we just don’t care about you, sorry, we can’t fake this any longer.” — Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) October 10, 2023

The fact that the NHL is forbidding pride tape in games, warm-ups qnd practices is sickening. It’s not about giving the players who want to take part in it a chance – it’s silencing queer voices, and it’s protecting homophobes and transphobes. It’s clear where the NHL stands. — mio the witch (@flyerswitch) October 9, 2023

the league being SO outwardly intolerant and homophobic is insane when you take a step back because their allyship has always seemed pretty obviously forced but can you imagine any other major sport BANNING pride tape?? gay hockey fans are in the trenches pic.twitter.com/Wdw0uQT7tv — ziggy (@malkinmoth) October 10, 2023

Round of applause to the NHL for this grade A move, because at the end of the day, all we want is SPORTS.