‘Oh My God’: ‘The View’ Hosts Stunned After Security Orders Reporter In Israel To Leave Due To Safety Concerns

The View hosts were in a state of shock after a security officer ordered ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman to leave while he was reporting in Israel on Tuesday.

The View host Whoopi Goldberg asked Gutman for an update on the ground in Israel, days after Hamas ravaged part of the country with terror attacks. Gutman said he was on the outskirts of the town of Sderot and gestured to a line of cars behind him, which were torched with fire and shot with bullets. He then picked up bullet casings from the ground.

“There has been small-arms fire here for the past hour-and-a-half,” Gutman said. “This is where a Hamas pickup truck with a machine gun on the back started gunning down people coming back from that party early Saturday morning.” (RELATED: MSNBC Host, Palestinian Analyst Say Attacks On Israel Deserve ‘Context’, Blame Israel)

He said there were “dozens of scenes” similar to Sderodt across the southern region of Israel.

The View co-host Sara Haines then asked Gutman about the possibility of Israel invading the Gaza strip. Gutman said many Israelis were deeply angry over the Hamas attacks, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was under significant pressure to destroy the Hamas terrorist group permanently. He said it was very likely Israel would invade Gaza as a result.

A security officer interrupted Gutman’s segment, calling to him from the distance.

“Sorry, there are some soldiers calling out,” Gutman said, while looking into the distance.

“We have to leave?” Gutman asked the officer. “Why are .. what’s going on?”

The officer then walked into the camera’s frame.

“The IDF has issued an immediate alert that everybody has to leave. There is a security incident just near us,” the officer said.

Goldberg interjected, urging Gutman to get to safety.

“Do what you have to do,” Goldberg said. “Matt, go do what you got to do. We’ve got you.”

Gutman began walking backwards and continued reporting on the conflict.

Soldiers with large guns could be seen mobilizing in larger numbers and shouting, prompting Gutman to exit the area.

“Ok, given what’s going on, I think we’re gonna hop in the car,” he said.

“Get in the car, Matt,” Goldberg urged.

“Oh my god,” The View co-host Joy Behar said in complete shock.

Terrorist group Hamas launched a multi-front attack against Israel on Saturday, killing more than 900 Israelis. The terror group reportedly gunned down innocent civilians, beheaded babies and killed children. The terror group has also reportedly taken roughly 150 Israelis hostage into Gaza.