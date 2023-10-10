While AOC And Jamaal Bowman Condemn Pro-Hamas Rally, Other ‘Socialist’ Dems Stay Silent

Four “socialist” representatives in Congress remained silent after the New York City Democratic Socialists (NYC DSA) held a pro-Hamas rally Sunday following terrorist attacks on Israel that killed hundreds, including many women and children.

Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Greg Casar and Shri Thanedar didn’t respond to multiple inquiries from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the NYC DSA’s rally in Times Square following a brutal terrorist attack in Israel Sunday. Over 900 people were killed during the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, along with dozens kidnapped and over 5,000 rockets fired at the country, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. (RELATED: Harvard President Responds To Student Groups Blaming Israel For Hamas Attacks)

Rally-goers burned an Israeli flag and waved Palestinian flags at the NYC DSA’s rally in Times Square one day after Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel, according to The New York Post.

Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to the DCNF, however, they put out public statements condemning the New York City Democratic Socialist rally.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization backs the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, according to its website. The movement advocates for withdrawing U.S. support to Israel.

The DSA supports Palestine’s “struggle against apartheid, colonialism, and military occupation, and for equality, human rights, and self-determination, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement,” according to its website.

Multiple New York Democratic officials condemned the rally, such as Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Hakeem Jefferies and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Thanedar did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment but released a statement on the Hamas terrorist attacks.

“America stands firmly with Israel, and I wholeheartedly support its right to defend itself. Congress must rally behind Israel until this threat is addressed and security restored,” he said in a statement.

DSA and NYC DSA did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

