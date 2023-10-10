‘Stabbing, Face-Ripping, Neck-Slicing’: Students Traumatized After Teacher Shows Winnie The Pooh Slasher Film

Elementary school students attending a Miami Springs, Florida, charter school were shown a segment of a horror film featuring the beloved character “Winnie The Pooh,” causing complaints from parents, CBS News reported.

Michelle Diaz, a parent of fourth-grade twins, complained that a “careless teacher” at the Academy of Innovative Education showed her children and their classmates “20 to 30 minutes” of the horror film, despite students’ pleas to stop, according to CBS News.

Diaz stated that while students picked the movie, the teacher was ultimately responsible for vetting its content, per CBS News. (RELATED: Parents Outraged After Video Shows Students, School Staff Competing In Whipped Cream Licking Event)

The film, titled “Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood,” portrays the iconic children’s character as a homicidal maniac. The movie depicts a deranged Winnie the Pooh and Piglet embarking on a killing spree, according to Miami New Times.

Just in case you need a reminder for some strange reason, our movie is not for children.https://t.co/tP95ZIQKvk — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) October 6, 2023

“There’s also stabbing, face-ripping, neck-slicing, arm-snapping, whipping, eyeballs popping out, and much, much more. A woman’s breasts are visible after her top comes off while she’s being attacked,” Common Sense Media, a non-profit organization that screens media products for their suitability for children, says on its website, the Miami New Times reported.

“The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the school said in a statement to CBS News. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”