11 Students Arrested After Absolutely Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out At Florida High School

Police arrested a total of 11 students after an absolutely chaotic brawl erupted during the middle of school hours.

The brawl took place at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, which is around 90 miles north of Orlando. Two school resource officers responded to a call at around 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon regarding a disturbance happening in one of the school’s hallways, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The officers “immediately assisted teachers and administrators in attempting to break up the fight and disperse the crowd of on-lookers,” according to FCSO.

“During the fight, a female student pushed (a deputy) so they could attack another student,” authorities said. “At the same time, (another deputy) was working to control the situation and observed a male student run into the altercation.”

“Deputy Landi then observed the student charging at a school staff member while swinging his arms, ultimately punching the staff member in the shoulder … At the same time, another school administrator was attempting to escort a student away from the fight, when another male student ran up to the administrator and grabbed them. The student then battered the administrator before being taken to the Dean’s Office,” FCSO said.

WATCH:

Altogether, 11 students were taken into custody after the smoke cleared, with three facing felony charges of Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer with Violence and Battery on a School Official. (RELATED: Multiple Dodgers Vs. Dodgers Brawls Erupt At NLDS Game 2 Against Diamondbacks, Including Some Idiot Fighting The Cops)

Police are recommending misdemeanor charges for the other eight students, filing affidavits with the State Attorney’s Office, according to FCSO.