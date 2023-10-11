Biden Trails Trump In Crucial Battleground He Won In 2020: POLL

President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump by 9 points in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, which the Democrat won in 2020, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

Trump beat Biden 45% to 36% among Pennsylvania voters, with 11% choosing someone else and 8% remaining undecided, according to the Emerson College survey. Biden won the state in 2020 against the former president 50% to 48.8% in one of the country’s most narrow margins of victory, and Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.2 points.

The survey also found that Biden had a 31% approval rating among Pennsylvanians, with 51% disapproving. (RELATED: Trump Leads Biden In Key Swing State That Helped Decide The 2020 Election: Poll)

Another recent survey, conducted by Quinnipiac University, suggested that Trump was leading Biden by 2 points among Pennsylvania voters, as well as among independents at 48% to 39%, respectively.

A series of recent polls indicate Trump has a leg up on Biden in key battleground states like Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina. A mid-September Reuters/Ipsos survey found that across Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump leads Biden 41% to 35%.

Trump is currently up against Biden by 1 point, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average. The RCP average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, suggest that both Trump and Biden are leading their respective fields with 57.7% and 61.3%, respectively.

Pennsylvania Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey has an 8-point lead over Republican David McCormick, who recently jumped into the race, with 8% saying they’d support someone else and 18% remaining undecided, according to the Emerson College survey. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro also scored a 35% approval rating, with 27% disapproving and 39% remaining neutral.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 430 Pennsylvania voters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

