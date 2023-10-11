‘Get The F*ck Away From Me’: Video Shows Star Rapper Confronting Fan Who Rushed Stage

Machine Gun Kelly confronted a man who stormed the stage while he was speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Video captured the moment that an unidentified man hopped on stage and walked toward the famous singer, who was speaking with Forbes Senior Editor Kristin Stoller. Machine Gun Kelly quickly stood up, faced the man, and said, “My man, get the fuck away from me.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Stoller were both visibly stunned by the man’s bold and unexpected appearance on the stage.

Dressed in a sweater and white pants, with a lanyard around his neck, the man walked a few steps closer to Machine Gun Kelly.

“Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing?” the famous rapper said as he went face to face with him.

“This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this,” he said as he clenched his fist.

A security guard immediately rushed the stage and restrained the intruder, and the video cut out.

The unidentified man was heard saying, “I got you, man. I want to help you out here.”

The video feed was restored after things settled down, and flipped right back to Machine Gun Kelly and Stoller, who were once again seated on the couch, facing the audience.

“I’m sorry. I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past, I’m really sorry…I do apologize for my primal reaction,” Machine Gun Kelly said, Deadline reported. (RELATED: Alleged Stalker Rushes Stage, Attempts To Engage With Drew Barrymore, Video Shows)

Stoller replied with a compliment and praised the rapper for how he responded to the unexpected threat.

“You handled that amazingly, by the way,” she said.

No further information was provided about whether or not the man was arrested following the incident, or what prompted him to take the stage in the first place.