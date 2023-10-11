Gigi Hadid Responds To Hamas Invasion As Pro-Palestine Family Members Remain Silent

Gigi Hadid released a lengthy statement to her Instagram account Tuesday, condemning the attacks on Israel despite being half-Palestinian.

The supermodel and numerous members of her famous family have issued pro-Palestine statements in the past. The majority of the Hadid family has remained silent since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel on Saturday.

Gigi condemned the “terrorizing of innocent people” and clarified her stance on the matter.

“While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” Hadid wrote.

She re-affirmed her pro-Palestine position, but clarified she was not in support of any sort of terrorism or extremism.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation,” she said.

She stated the stark difference between being pro-Palestine and being supportive of a terrorist group.

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement,” Gigi wrote.

Her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, reposted Gigi’s statement and lent his voice to the conversation in a more impassioned post.

He blamed the “massive escalation between the occupied and the occupier” on Israel’s “far-right government,” before issuing another comment the following day.

Mohamed shared a follow-up post Tuesday, condemning the killing of civilians, women and children.

“There is boiling point … I don’t know nor do I care for Hamas as much that I don’t know nor do I care where these [settlers] come from. But they are not angels,” he wrote, per Yahoo News. (RELATED: ‘Execution Style’: Israeli TV Star Ma’ayan Adam Claims Hamas Killed Her Sister At Music Festival)

Gigi’s supermodel sister, Bella Hadid, has avoided all political conversations on social media by not addressing the issue at all. Bella noted issuing pro-Palestine statements has cost her jobs and affected her career during an August 2022 interview with Glamour.

Gigi and Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, along with other members of the Hadid family, have largely remained silent on the topic of the war waged against Israel.