Nancy Mace Goes Full Feminist Girlboss, And It’s Cringe AF

Footage shared Tuesday of Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace going full feminist girlboss is actually super cringe.

“I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I had being a woman and being demonized for my vote and voice,” Mace told reporters in a clip shared by C-Span. “I’m here to let the rest of the world know, and the country know, that I’m on the side of the people. I’m not on the side of the establishment. And I’m going to do the right thing every single time.”

Mace doubled down on her stance of only answering to the people, not those in Washington D.C. It’s unclear precisely what Mace’s rant was about, but one can assume it’s to do with her being one of eight Republicans who voted to remove Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. But it massively missed the mark.

Mace: I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I had being a woman and being demonized for my vote and voice. pic.twitter.com/guVpxGHUq7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2023

Apparently it is related to the McCarthy vote, The Hill reported. But why would she wear a scarlet letter over something like this? It doesn’t make any sense given the context. The red “A” typically refers to women who get pregnant out of wedlock. (RELATED: Die Of Cringe At Trudeau’s Seemingly Drunken Singing Caught On Camera)

So, it probably would have made more sense for her to wear the “A” after she showed up at Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast and talked about how her fiancé wanted to have sex with her that morning.