‘Didn’t She Vote To Send Me To Federal Prison?’: Steve Bannon Spars With Nancy Mace Over Contempt Vote

Former Trump administration official Steve Bannon jabbed at Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina in an interview on Wednesday after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Mace appeared on “War Room” alongside Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who introduced the motion to vacate the chair Monday. She was one of eight Republicans who voted alongside 208 Democrats to remove McCarthy from the speakership Tuesday. (RELATED: Nancy Mace Triggers Dems By Reminding Committee Of Squad Member’s Expletive-Filled Call To Impeach Trump)

WATCH:



Bannon appeared to take issue with Mace’s presence during the interview with Gaetz.“Didn’t she vote to send me to federal prison for four months?” Bannon asked.

Mace voted in favor of a resolution to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Select Committee. Bannon was convicted by a federal jury in Washington, D.C., and sentenced to four months in prison.

“I like the Constitution,” Mace responded. “I’m a constitutionalist.” “Okay, okay,” Bannon responded.

Mace has criticized Republicans for pushing some restrictions on abortion, saying that so-called heartbeat bills go “too far.” She also opposed the debt ceiling deal McCarthy reached with President Joe Biden, saying the then-House speaker was “outsmarted.”

Mace also had been outspoken during the House Oversight Committee’s probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, at one point saying she believed Biden received over $50 million.

“It was funny! A frequent joke between two friends who have a good relationship and respect each other,” Mace’s spokesman Will Hampson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

