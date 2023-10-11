Video Shows OnlyFans Model Twitching After MMA Star Chokes Her Out

Newly surfaced video shows the moment that mixed martial artist Dillon Danis choked out OnlyFans model Elle Brooke, causing her body to twitch involuntarily.

The wild scene unfolded at the Misfits Boxing open workout on Wednesday, and took place at Brooke’s own request. The OnlyFans model reportedly said she wanted to experience the fighter’s submissions skills firsthand, and Danis was happy to oblige, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

The video showed the MMA fighter getting behind Brooke and putting her in a rear naked choke hold. (Despite what the name of the hold might imply, both were fully clothed, though Brooke later tweeted the video with the caption, “Next time can we do it naked?”)

In the video, Danis slowly applied pressure to Brooke’s neck and after just a few mere seconds, she was seemingly unconscious. Her body then began twitching.

Two men aided Danis by standing around the woman and supporting her when her body gave out from lack of oxygen. She felt to the floor in their arms, and just as quickly as she lost consciousness, she came to again.

Brooke quickly sprung to her feet, wide-eyed and in a state of apparent euphoria.

“Oh my God, that’s so much better than drugs!” she said, grinning from ear to ear. “Oh my God, Oh my God, that felt like I was on MDMA.”

“Oh my God, Oh my God! That was so fun! Thank you!” she added as she leaned in and hugged the MMA star. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Nina Agdal Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis)

She later posted a video the incident to Instagram along with the caption, “New fetish unlocked @dillondanis“