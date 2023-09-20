REPORT: Judge Grants Nina Agdal Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis

A New Jersey judge granted Nina Agdal a restraining order against Dillon Danis on Wednesday, after the MMA star failed to appear in court for a hearing the day before, TMZ reported.

Court documents indicated a temporary restraining order was originally granted Sept. 7, prohibiting Danis and anyone associated with him from posting sexually explicit images of Agdal, according to TMZ. Danis failed to file opposition papers, and no-showed in court, which triggered the restraining order to be issued. It remains active until further notice from the judge.

Danis targeted Agdal, the fiance of Logan Paul, in an online smear campaign. She issued a formal complaint stating he posted a “sexually explicit photograph” of her, and proceeded to take the matter to court, according to ESPN. Agdal filed legal documents and proceeded to sue Danis for “revenge porn.”

Court documents also noted Agdal’s repeated efforts and numerous attempts to serve Danis the papers, TMZ reported.

The judge overseeing the matter agreed that it was reasonable for Agdal to claim she could experience “irreparable emotional distress and reputational harm if Defendant continues to post such photographs on the internet,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: What Dillon Danis Is Doing To Logan Paul Right Now Is The Most Savage Pre-Fight Trolling We’ll Ever See)

Video footage of a server attempting to hand papers to a man that appeared to be Danis, surfaced recently, TMZ reported. The MMA star’s identifiable features seemed to confirm his identity, but the man in the video told the server he had the wrong guy.

Danis has not relented, and continues to troll Agdal on social media, TMZ noted. It is unclear why he missed his scheduled court appearance.