WWE Turns Down CM Punk For Now, Still Leaves Door Open For Potential Return: REPORT

I’m happy and a bit bummed at the same time — totally the CM Punk effect.

The iconic wrestling superstar has reportedly been rejected by WWE in regards to the sports entertainment giant potentially signing Punk after he was fired by AEW, according to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer via Bleacher Report.

It’s being reported that each TKO Group Holdings executive chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE head of creative Triple H met about the Punk situation with all three coming away with the decision that “the negatives outweighed the positives.”

In Meltzer’s report, he made a note that WWE “turned him down,” suggesting that Punk was the one pursuing WWE in an attempt to make a comeback.

However, despite WWE not being interested in bringing on Punk for the moment, it’s exactly that … for the moment. Meltzer also pointed out that things could switch up at a later date, with a source reportedly telling him, “There’s no such thing as ‘no forever’ when it comes to WWE.”

CM Punk reportedly reached out to WWE and they declined to sign him. pic.twitter.com/aAevi2MUyQ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 11, 2023

Okay, so I’m happy about this report for the same reason that everybody else is: CM Punk is a bit of a prick and who wants to see that on WWE TV every week pissing you off?

But at the same time, I’m a bit bummed out because seeing Punk on WWE would be…

The reason why I want to see CM Punk crawl back to the WWE pic.twitter.com/VOhQtL7MzW — Cor (@CorHFWF) October 6, 2023

Just imagine the crash content. (RELATED: Let Old Glory Fly! UFC Gets Big Dub After Dana White Lifts Ban On Flags)

Ultimately, I DO see something eventually getting worked out and Punk returning, for this exact reason:

Triple H said he would never bring anyone back for a cheap pop but also said if it makes business sense, he’ll do it. We all know CM Punk is box office and him in WWE only creates more complelling content. It will happen. pic.twitter.com/nowJe91Mbb — . (@Bub3m16) October 11, 2023

But as you just read, I’m good either way, which is total CM Punk ish. You hate ’em, but you’re entertained.