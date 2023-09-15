AEW’s Jade Cargill Headed To WWE In Massive Move: REPORT

Jade Cargill is going to WWE!

The AEW superstar — one of the biggest superstars in all of professional wrestling — returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion Saturday night on “Collision,” but it appears that her reunion with the company will be shockingly short-lived as Cargill is leaving AEW to gloriously sign with WWE, according to Fightful Select.

The wrestling news outlet was unable to confirm details of Cargill’s contract status with AEW and whether or not an official offer has been made by WWE, and they also acknowledged that plans can change (which is always the case in pro wrestling), but Fightful’s report states that “the wide rumor within rosters of both WWE and AEW is that Cargill will be heading to WWE.”

Fightful is also reporting that Cargill’s last match in AEW may have already been taped Wednesday night, taking on Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship in a match that will be aired Friday on “AEW Rampage.”

Jade Cargill is believed to be finishing up with AEW, sources within the company tell Fightful Select Sources within AEW and WWE both believe she’s headed to WWE. Full story coming to Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/AVts09jkYo — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 14, 2023

This is something that I’ve been wanting to see for awhile, so I’m pretty amped about this.

My whole thing is I eventually want to see a powerhouse rivalry between babyface Bianca Belair and heel Jade Cargill, and with the signing coming in September (potentially), this is more than enough time to get these two on the card for WrestleMania XL. God, could you imagine the magic?

Hell, you could even start them out as homies before Jade eventually turns heel on Bianca, the best of both worlds.

Oh, man. And this also means we’re going to have Jade in the Royal Rumble! And potentially Survivor Series! (RELATED: WWE And UFC’s Parent Company Endeavor Officially Merge, Go Public Under TKO Umbrella)

TKO, I said in a recent blog that I wanted you guys to save my wrestling fandom. This is a fantastic start.

Jade Cargill is going to WWE! So dope!