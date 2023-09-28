Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Bob Menendez Indictment Was A Scheduled Attack Over Relationship With Dems, Biden

Donald Trump:Henry Rodgers:Photo Credit: Doug Mills:New York Times

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the indictment of Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, saying he believes it was an attack due to Menendez’s alleged relationship with President Joe Biden and Democrats.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller early Thursday, Trump said Menendez was targeted because he disagrees with Biden on certain issues. Trump further said it is a two-tiered system of justice because he believes Biden has stolen a lot more than Menendez.

“I think this was an attack, that shows again, in a certain different way, because he wasn’t getting along too well with the Democrats and with Biden and he disagrees with Biden on a lot of things,” Trump told the Caller.

“This is also a two-tier system of justice because Biden has stolen a lot more than he has. I mean he has taken a lot more money than Menendez,” Trump alleged. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates )

Per the indictment, “Over $480,000 in cash — much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe — was discovered in the home.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reacts To Judge Ruling On Property Value, Says Mar-A-Lago Is Worth Around $1.8 Billion)

Menendez, who previously chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before stepping aside Sept. 22, also “provided sensitive U.S. Government information” to the Egyptian government, according to the indictment.

Menendez has continued to deny the allegations.