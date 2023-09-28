EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Bob Menendez Indictment Was A Scheduled Attack Over Relationship With Dems, Biden

TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the indictment of Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, saying he believes it was an attack due to Menendez’s alleged relationship with President Joe Biden and Democrats.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller early Thursday, Trump said Menendez was targeted because he disagrees with Biden on certain issues. Trump further said it is a two-tiered system of justice because he believes Biden has stolen a lot more than Menendez.

“I think this was an attack, that shows again, in a certain different way, because he wasn’t getting along too well with the Democrats and with Biden and he disagrees with Biden on a lot of things,” Trump told the Caller.

“This is also a two-tier system of justice because Biden has stolen a lot more than he has. I mean he has taken a lot more money than Menendez,” Trump alleged. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates )

Next stop Detroit. Wheels up on Trump Force One. Follow @DailyCaller for updates throughout the day/night. pic.twitter.com/XIqq5iuD7f — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 27, 2023

Trump lands in Michigan on debate night:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Xi8eTIYU5n — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 27, 2023

Trump tours Drake Enterprises in Michigan before his speech. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0NsnkHPDKZ — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 27, 2023

Union members for Trump here ahead of his speech: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/RzKanGXnmd — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 28, 2023

Trump lands in Palm Beach after his trip to Michigan: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/SBemtfsYLG — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 28, 2023

Per the indictment, “Over $480,000 in cash — much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe — was discovered in the home.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reacts To Judge Ruling On Property Value, Says Mar-A-Lago Is Worth Around $1.8 Billion)

Menendez, who previously chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before stepping aside Sept. 22, also “provided sensitive U.S. Government information” to the Egyptian government, according to the indictment.

Menendez has continued to deny the allegations.